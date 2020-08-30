Breaking: Police AIG is dead

A serving Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) incharge of zone 14 Kasina Rabi’u Yusuf is dead.

Yusuf was among those newly appointed by the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu more zonal offices were created.

He was also recently promoted.

AIG Yusuf was yet to resume office he died.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, announced his death on WhatsApp on Saturday night.

Gambo wrote, “The death has been announced of AIG Zone 14, Katsina, AIG Rabi’u Yusuf. May Allah forgive his short comings and grant him Jannatul Firdausi.”

