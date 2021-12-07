Breaking: Police arrest 3 Dowen college students over Oromoni’s death

Three students of Dowen College Lekki are about now being interrogated by the Lagos state police command over the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

The Lagos state commissioner of police, Hakeeem Odumosu, confirmed that three out of the five names mentioned by the late Oromoni are being quizzed.

However, CP Odumosu was silent on the wayabout of the other two students.

Dowen college has been in the news since the demise of Oromoni Jnr following an alleged bully inflicted on him before his death.

Details loading…