Breaking: Police arrest Revolution now protesters in Osun



About seven members of the RevolutionNow movement members were Wednesday arrested by the operatives of the Directorate of State Security (DSS) in Osogbo, Osun state.



Among the protesters arrested was the co-accussed of Omoyele Sowore, Olawale Bakare.



Bakare and other protesters had gathered at the popular Olaiya junction where he was arrested August 2019, in Osogbo.



They appeared in their revolution-inscribed beret and scarf, waiting to begin the rally when the police arrived the venue.



They were apparently explaining to the police when the operatives of DSS arrived the venue and some of their members ran away.



The DSS were able to arrest Bakare and six others who stood to apparently explain their peaceful conduct to the police.



The protesters were outside the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, the scene they were arrested last year August, planning to display their placards.

