Breaking: Police confirm kidnap of electoral scribe in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa state police command, Wednesday, confirmed the abduction of the Secretary of Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) Barr. Muhammed Abubakar Opu by unknown gunmen.



The Police Public Relations Officer in the, ASP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed this in a statement made available to Blueprint in Lafia.



He said the yet-to-be identified gunmen numbering about five stormed the house of the NASIEC secretary located at Baking Rijiya village in Lafia local government area around 11:45pm on Tuesday night and kidnapped him to an unknown destination.

“On receipt of the complaints, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi, immediately led a detachment of police personnel comprising of personnel of the anti-kidnapping unit, police mobile force, counter terrorism unit and other tactical units of the command to the scene where he is suspected to have been held captivity by his abductors.

“Consequently, the state deputy commissioner of police in charge of state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was also directed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter in order to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators,” he said.

He then appealed to the members of the public to assist the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the criminal elements and rescue the victim unhurt.