Anambra state Police command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, has confirmed that kidnapped member representing Aguata two constituency in the state house of assembly Okey Okoye.

Okoye was said to have been abducted few days ago around his constituency.

Only the head of his body was reportedly found in Nnobi, Idemili South local government area of Anambra state.

More to come…

