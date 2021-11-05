Breaking: Police confirm rescue of kidnapped UNIABUJA lecturers, others

The abducted University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) lecturers and others staff have been rescued, according to the Police.

The spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command DSP Josephine Adeh who confirmed the development said all the six abducted persons have been rescued and reunited with their families.

She said: “The FCT Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that all abducted victims of the University of Abuja were rescued and reunited with their families through a joint operation with other security agencies.”

Details of their release was however not provided.

The rescued victims had been kidnapped on Tuesday inside the school staff quarters located around Gwagwalada area council of the FCT.