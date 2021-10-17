Breaking: Police confirms abduction of 2 varsity students in Nasarawa



Gunmen have invaded Mararaba Akunza the host community of the federal University of Lafia in Nasarawa state and kidnapped two students of the University.



The Nasarawa state Police Public Relations office (PPRO) ASP Nansel Ramhan confirmed this to Blueprint on Sunday.



He said the gunmen had between 7:00 and 8:00 pm on Saturday, invaded the University community with heavy gunshot and succeeded by kidnapping two students.



He said no arrest has been made so far to that effect but they are still investigating on the matter.



“At about 12:30 pm on Saturday, we have received a formal complaint by the chief security officer of the University.