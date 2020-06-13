Breaking: Police free Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi of rape allegation

Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi has confirmed that police will take no further action over a rape allegation against the Chelsea star.

The 19-year-old England international was arrested and questioned last month having invited a glamour model to his flat during the coronavirus lockdown.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Hudson-Odoi stated that a full investigation had now been completed.

Police have told the Blues ace that no further action will be taken, TheSun reports.

