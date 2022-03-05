Breaking: Police hunt socialite, other party organisers day after sharing petrol as souvenirs

Moments after Lagos state government sealed a party venue where petrol kegs were shared as souvenirs, Commissioner of Polic, CP Abiodun Alabi, has ordered the arrest of the host of the event.

The party took place in the Oniru area of the state.

A statement by the police spokesman in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, on Saturday partly reads, “It’s regrettable that in spite of series of warnings and sensitisations carried out by the Police and other relevant government agencies, some individuals could be handling such combustible substance in a public place in total disregard to safety of lives and properties.

“Still concerned about the safety, and protection of lives and properties of citizens, the Lagos State Police Command once again appeals to citizens to avoid this kind of condemnable act in the name of generosity.

“Although the event centre where the distribution of the souvenirs took place has been located and subsequently sealed, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, has in addition, ordered the arrest of all persons involved in this regrettable and reprehensible act.”