Breaking: Police nab two female suspects, others over UNIBEN student rape, murder

Police operatives have arrested six suspects in connection with the brutal rape and murder of Uwaila Omozuwa inside the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Benin City, Edo state capital.

Uwaila 22, was an undergraduate of the University of Benin until her gruesome murder on May 27, 2020.

Late Uwaila was in the church studying at the time due to the COVID-19 lockdown when the assailants struck.

The state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, paraded the suspects before newsmen at the state command headquarters in Benin City.

The suspects include Nelson Ogbebor, Agatha Valentine, Tina Samuel and two others.

Details loading…