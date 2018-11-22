Breaking: Police nabs man who sacrificed daughter in Benue

Reports reaching Blueprint.ng has it that Benue state Command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the arrest of a man who”sacrificed” his infant daughter to a god in Benue state.

The incident took place in Mbangur, Tse-Agberagba, Konshisha Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Wednesday.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Moses Yamu who confirmed the arrest of the man, simply said “The man has been arrested and investigations ongoing.”

Details shortly…

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.