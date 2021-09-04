Breaking: Police reveals cause of Sowore brother’s death

The Police in Edo has spoken on the cause of Sahara Reporters’ publisher Omoyele Sowore brother’s death.

Edo Police spokesman, Kontongs Bello, said Felix Olajide Siwore was killed by kidnappers around 6am on Saturday.

Earlier, Sowore, said his brother was killed by suspected herdsmen/kidnappers in Edo state.

However the Police spokesman said, “This is to confirm to you that suspected kidnappers at about 0645hrs along the Lagos-Benin Expressway by Isuwa kidnapped five unidentified persons and in the process shot to death one Sowore Felix Olajide male a Pharmacy student of Igbinedion University Okada.

“His remains have been deposited at IUTH Mortuary Okada while effort is ongoing to rescue the five kidnap victims. Search and rescue operation is ongoing.”