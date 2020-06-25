Breaking: Police seal APC national secretariat again ahead NEC meeting



Ahead of today National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of APC, the National Secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been sealed off by the Police again.



As early as 9am two hillux patrol vans and two Peugeot 604 cars were stationed at strategic positions around the party Secretariat.



Party staff who had arrived early were asked to move out of their offices.



It was gathered that the seal off was at the instance of the Inspector General of Police. The Commissioner for FCT Police Command was directed to ensure that nobody is allowed into the Secretariat.



Hon. Victor Giadom led National Working Committee (NWC)on Tuesday got the Presidential backing to convene National Executive Committee which holds today virtually from the Presidential Villa.



The Senator Abiola Ajimobi led NWC faulted the convocation of the NEC which was described as illegal. In a statement Wednesday night signed by Hon. Hillard Eta, the National Vice Chairman, South South and the acting National Secretary, Arc. Waziri Bulama, NWC said the committee will not attend the Giadom convened NEC meeting.

