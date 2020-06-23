Breaking: Police seal off APC national secretariat, order NWC members out

The trouble water flowing at the national secretariat of APC has taken another channel with the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mubammed ordered that the party should be sealed off.

Currently the party secretariat is under key and lock.

Our Correspondent gathered that the seal-off is to ensure peace, call all the contenders to a round table and study all the court orders.

It was gathered further that members of the NWC were not also allow to gain access to the party house.

Although members of staff and Journalists are allowed to walk in without their cars.

Details later…

