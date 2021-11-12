Breaking: Police unseal Plateau House of Assembly complex as Lalong makes immediate request (PICTURES)

The Nigerian Police and other security agencies on Friday unsealed the Plateau State of Assembly, complex, allowing Speaker Yakubu Sanda and 11 other lawmakers to stage plenary.

The House presided over Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda, same day, recieved executive communication from Governor Simon Lalong, seeking confirmation of the Chairman and six other members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC).

Speaker Sanda who read the communication said governor Lalong is seeking for the screening of Mr. Fabian Ari Ntum as Chairman of the electoral body.

The House resolved to screen the seven nominees on another legislative session, as moved by House Majority leader Naa’anlong Daniel.

The House also stood down discussions till next legislative day, on the 2022 budget pending before it as presented by the governor following a contrary motion raised by Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan, alluding that the hallowed chamber isn’t conducive for such discussions.

Blueprint reports that the chamber was vandalised.

Similarly, the House has resolved to move legislative sessions to old Government House pending when the hallowed chamber in the Assembly complex will be fixed back.

The House Speaker, Sanda, thereafter adjourned plenary till next week.





