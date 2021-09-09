Breaking: Policeman ‘kills’ Sun reporter’s younger sister in Ebonyi

Security personnels, suspected to be police officers Wednesday killed the younger sister to the Ebonyi state correspondent of The SUN Newspapers.



Though the deseased name could not be ascertained as at the time of this report, but a post by the elder brother, Chijoke Agwu of the Sun Newspaper narrated that his younger sister was shot by police officers in his hometown, Enuagu, Onicha Igboeze .



He said, “Policemen came to my village ,Enuagu Onicha Igboeze in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi state today 8/9/2021 to harass residents. In the milleu, they shot and killed my younger sister who was selling fruits at the junction.



“She died in my car at Awusa quarters while moving her from the village to Abakaliki.”

In what seems like a condolence message from the state Police spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, she said the police was investigating to know the team that perpetrated the act.



“This is very sad and unacceptable. Pls, dear brother Chijioke Agwu take heart. I have informed the Police authority of your complaint and we are seriously on it to unravel the team that exhibited this unprofessional conduct – if they are actually Police officers”.