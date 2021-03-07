Breaking: Polish man Blachowicz stops Adesanya, retains UFC heavyweight title

Polish man Jan Blachowicz on Sunday defeated Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya to retain his light heavyweight title by unanimous decision at UFC 259 in Las Vegas.

Jan Blachowicz (28-8) was awarded an upset unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya (20-1) after judges handed scores of 49-46, 49-45, and 49-45 in favor of the Polish champion.

In the first three rounds, both men minimised mistakes and scrambles to find their stance but Blachowicz bulldozes his way into a dominant mounting position in the fourth and fifth rounds.

Israel Adesanya had intended to burnish the legend as he aimed to become the fifth fighter in UFC history to become a two-weight champion simultaneously.

The Nigerian had stepped into the octagon against Jan Blachowicz, the light-heavyweight title-holder, in a bid to add to his middleweight championship honours.

The Pole is bigger, more experienced, and older, but Adesanya had said none of these qualities troubled him.

With his defeat, the “Stylebender” has failed in his recent bid to join Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo as one of the five fighters in UFC history to hold titles in two divisions simultaneously.

