Breaking: Pope appoints new catholic archbishop of Owerri

The Bishop of Umuahia Catholic diocese, Most Revd (Dr.) Lucius Ugorji, has been appointed the Archbishop of Owerri in Imo state.

The leader of Catholic church worldwide, Pope Francis, represented by Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, His Grace, Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi, made the announcement on Sunday in Abuja, at the ongoing opening ceremony of the first plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in 2022.

Archbishop Ugorji will take over from His Grace, Archbishop Anthony l Obinna, who is retiring.

Archbishop Obinna had occupied the position since March 26, 1994.