Breaking: Popular church founder fulfills promise, relocates slain Deborah’s family (PICTURES)

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, on Tuesday fulfilled promise by donating a 14-flat mini estate and Corolla car for Uber business to the family of the slain Deborah Samuel.

The deceased family arrived Port Harcourt Tuesday afternoon few weeks after the murder of their daughter.

Deborah was a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state.

She died on May 12, 2022 when angry mob killed her after accusing her of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

