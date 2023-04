Popular comedian, John Kennedy Kanu, popularly known as Bros Jay Kay, has reportedly died on Monday April 3, 2023.

The popular comedian with over two million Facebook followers died when he was involved in a car accident around Rumuodara East West road, in Port Harcourt area of Rivers State.

Bros JayKay’s death came days after reaching two million followers on his Facebook page.

The news of his death had since gone viral after many of his fans shared on social media to show their condolences.

