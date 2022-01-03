Breaking: Popular Nigerian singer is dead

Popular Nigerian singer, Joshua Olonitan, popularly known as Slim Joe, has died at the age of 30.

The famous singer of ‘O ti Yanyan’ reportedly died on Sunday, after a prolonged battle with kidney disease.

The death of the late artist was confirmed on Monday, by his colleague, Raymond Gbaji via his Facebook handle, where he penned a touching tribute to Olonitan.

The versatile entertainer, who hails from Odo-Ayedun in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, had been on dialysis for some time after he was diagnosed with kidney failure.