Breaking: Popular Nollywood actor is dead

A popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Adetokunbo, popularly known as “Dejo Tunfulu” has been announced dead on Friday.

One of the colleagues of the deceased, Kunle Afod, announced the death of the prominent Yoruba comic actor via his verified Instagram page.

According to Kunle: “You posted this few days ago Dejo Haaaaaaaaa this is so sad PressyTunfuluDaddy Junior. Still can’t believe this.”

The prominent actor was born in Idumota, Lagos Island area of Lagos State but hails from the Ikija area of Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State.