Popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, is in an isolation centre after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Omosexy as she is also known revealed this via her verified Instagram handle.

The actress said she was getting better.

She wrote, “Hello all, I know you must have been wondering where I’ve been,” she said. “Well, I contracted Covid. I have been ill, in isolation, and now getting better.”