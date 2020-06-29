Breaking: Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels welcomes baby boy Ned Nwoko

June 29, 2020 Rosemary Moribirin Breaking News, Entertainment, Top Stories 0




Regina

Nollywood diva, Regina Daniels, is a mother after she has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Ned Nwoko.

The actress welcomed her bundle of joy on Monday just two days after she was thrown a surprise baby shower by her friends.

Confirming the news of Daniels’ baby birth, her brother took to his Instagram page to congratulate her.

He wrote;”OFFICIALLY AN UNCLE YOU KNOW? Congratulations my diamond It’s a bouncing baby boy Iyanu ti sele @regina.daniels @regina.daniels Gods the greatest.”

You searched:

Matched content



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*