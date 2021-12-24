Breaking: Popular NPFL coach, others escape death in auto crash

The head head coach Abia warriors football club of umuahia coach Imama Amapakabo has reportedly been involved in a motor accident.

This was revealed via club’s Facebook page on Friday evening.

According to the short press statement by the club,mthe coach and two other coaches were involved in a minor accident but no life was lost.

“Our Head Coach, Imama Amapakabo, alongside other two coaches were involved in a minor road accident on their way to Okigwe for the team’s training session. No life was lost, the Coaches involved are in stable condition. The head coach, Imama Amapakabo, is also in a stable condition as well.

“Thank you all for the show of love,” a statement signed by the club’s media officer Chigozie Nwosu said.

The Umuahia-based side had lost to Enyimba football club in the opening day Nigeria Professional Football League in Aba.