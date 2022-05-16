Breaking: Popular pastor grants Deborah’s siblings scholarship, relocates parents

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has announced his readiness to grant all the siblings of the Deborah Samuel Yakubu scholarship to study abroad.

The Port Harcourt-based clergy also promised to relocate the parents deceased from Jos to Port Harcourt.

He made this known on Monday in a post via the Church’s official Facebook handle.

The post reads: “I just watched a video clip where the parents of Deborah Samuel said they will not be sending there children to school again. GOD FORBID.

“Anyone with there contacts should inform them immediately that I Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere the general overseas of OPM Church is relocating them to port harcourt.

“They will be staying in one of the OPM free estates were they will never pay rent forever. All there children are given automatic scholarship in OPM Free schools.

“I will get the father a job and I also open a shop for the mother”.

He urged the general public to get in touch with them immediately.

Deborah was a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state.

She died on Thursday when angry mob killed her after accusing her of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

