Breaking: Popular Wars and Harry Potter actor Paul Grant is dead

Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Paul Grant has died at the age of 56 after a lengthy battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Grant’s family has confirmed that the father-of-three was taken off his life support machine on Sunday.

The actor had been found by police last Thursday passed out in front of King’s Cross station. Unresponsive, he was rushed to hospital where he was declared brain dead by medics.

His daughter Sophie Jayne Grant, 28, from Peterborough, told The Sun: “I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways.

“He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. My dad, I love you so much. Sleep tight.”

The actor, who stood at 4ft 4in, played an Ewok in Return of the Jedi where he starred alongside Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill.

Grant also played a goblin in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and appeared in the 1986 film Labyrinth as part of the goblin corps.

He also starred in the 1988 film Willow with Val Kilmer and 1985 Tom Cruise movie Legend, and previously spoke about his addiction demons, which worsened following the breakdown of his marriage to Janet Crowson.

“I need help,” he told Sunday Mirror in 2014. “I’ve been on cocaine and it has just got worse. I’m drinking and smoking what I can get.

“I had a family, I was married, now I’m divorced. I’ve lost everything… I don’t know what I want at the moment. I had money, I blew it all, I spent it on drugs and prostitutes.”

Following the tragic news, fans flocked to social media to share their condolences and pay tribute to Grant.

