Breaking: Portable arraigned for assault, theft, granted bail

The high court sitting in Ifo, Ogun state has granted controversial musician, Habeeb Olalomi, popularly known as Portable bail for charges bothering on assault and theft of musical instruments.

The presiding judge A S Soneye granted portable bail in like some of N800,000, which includes, N500,000 for count 1 and 2 bothering on assault, while N300,000 was awarded as bail for count 3 bothering on theft of musical instruments.

Portable is also to present two sureties, with landed properties as the case was adjourned till 26th of April, 2023.

Portable had reported to the Ogun Police headquarters, Eleweran in Abeokuta over the weekend after the 72 hours ultimatum given to him to show up or face arrest for the petition written against him by a close associate.

The police had earlier said Portable will face more than six charges, but he was arraigned on a three-count charges.

The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner’s saga began last Tuesday after he had resisted arrest by the police, while doing a live Instagram video for his fans to see.

The 29-year-old who also referred to himself as “a federal government liability”, said his arrest was “unwarranted,” adding that he makes his money “legitimately.”

As at the time of filling this report, modalities for meeting up with the bail conditions is being perfected by his lawyers.

