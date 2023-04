Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has been freed after meeting up with his bail conditions.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Ogun, Victor Oyeleke, while discussing with newsmen on Tuesday evening .

Oyeleke said that Portable had perfected the bail conditions and left the prison custody.

He said, “He has perfected the bail conditions and he just left the custody.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp