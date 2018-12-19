Breaking: Portfolio parties demanding money to endorse Buhari, says Oshiomhole

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that so many small political parties are demanding for money for them to endorse the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole also said that so many of the small parties were formed for trading by politicians he described as “democratic merchants.”

Recall that one of the opposition political parties, United Progressives Party (UPP) had endorsed president Muhammadu Buhari for second term in office.

Details later…

