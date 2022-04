Manchester United’s hopes of making next year’s Champions League were dented in a draw with Leicester.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s opener for Leicester ignited a slow game with Fred immediately equalising.

James Maddison appeared to have restored Leicester’s lead at Old Trafford but his strike was ruled out by the video assistant referee.

Without Cristiano Ronaldo, United barely threatened and the result leaves them three points off the top four.

Arsenal, in fourth, have two games in hand on United.