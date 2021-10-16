[Breaking] Premier League: Salah scores wonder goal as Liverpool rule Watford

Liverpool moved clear at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds took the lead with just eight minutes gone as Mohamed Salah expertly teed up Sadio Mane for the opener.

Mane then had a hand in the visitors’ second, with his reverse pass enabling James Milner to square across the six-yard box for Roberto Firmino to divert in from close range.

Firmino tapped in a third just after the break before more majesty from Salah furthered Liverpool’s advantage as the Egyptian bamboozled a clutch of home defenders prior to sweeping in with another goal-of-the-season contender.

The fifth and final goal saw Firmino complete his hat-trick in the last seconds, sending Jürgen Klopp’s side clear at the summit ahead of Chelsea’s tie at Brentford later in the day.