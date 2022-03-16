[Breaking] Premier League: Liverpool overpower Arsenal, pile pressure on Manchester City

Liverpool moved to within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City as they emerged impressive winners after a tough examination at Arsenal.

The Gunners, well in the fight to finish in the top four, pushed Liverpool hard until Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing side ruthlessly took control after the break.

Liverpool keeper Alisson saved crucially from Martin Odegaard after Thiago’s misplaced backpass before Diogo Jota put Liverpool ahead, beating Aaron Ramsdale at his near post in the 54th minute.

Jota and Luis Diaz were immediately replaced by Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, the latter doubling Liverpool’s advantage just after the hour mark with a perfect flick from Andrew Robertson’s cross.

Liverpool have now reeled off nine Premier League wins in succession while Arsenal remain in fourth, a point ahead of Manchester United but with two games in hand.