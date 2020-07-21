Breaking: Presidency replies Senate over call for sack of Service Chiefs

The Presidency has responded to call by the Senate to sack Service Chiefs if they refuse to resign.

Special Adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina who reacted to the recent calls by the Senators over increasing insecurity via his twitter handle said, “President Buhari notes the resolution of the Senate asking Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked.

“The Presidency reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and the Commander-in-Chief will do the best for the country at all times.”

The Senate during plenary earlier on Tuesday called on the Service Chiefs to resign voluntarily or face sack.

