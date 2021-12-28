Breaking: Presidency reveals when Buhari will sign 2022 budget as NASS transmits estimates

The Presidency has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to sign the 2022 Appropriation Bill on Friday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, who confirmed this on Tuesday in Abuja, said the 2022 budget has been transmitted by the National Assembly and the President will sign the bill into law by 10am on Friday, Channels Television is reporting.

This comes barely a week after lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate chambers of the National Assembly passed a budget of N17.126 trillion, increasing the benchmark price of crude from $57 to $62 per barrel.

The two chambers also increased the budget spending by N735.8 billion from the proposed N16.391tn to N17.126 trillion. They also raised oil benchmark from $57 per barrel proposed by the executive to $62.

In October, President Buhari presented the 2022 budget to the national assembly.

