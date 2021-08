Princess Francis, simply known as Princess has become the latest housemate to be evicted from the ongoing big brother season 6 Shine Ya Eye show.

The Imo state-born Princess has now become the 5th housemate to leave BBNaija programme.

Arin had earlier been evicted on Sunday

Nini, Saskay, Tega and Emmanuel were among the housemates nominated for eviction last Sunday but survived exit way.