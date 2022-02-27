Breaking: Prize money exposed as Liverpool edge Chelsea in grilling final, win Carabao Cup

Liverpool sealed glory in Sunday night’s dramatic Carabao Cup final – but the victory won’t even give them enough to cover one week’s worth of their top earner’s wages.

The Wembley clash, which saw a full capacity crowd inside the national stadium for the first time in two years, was a pulsating affair that was high on drama if not goals.

It ended in a penalty shoot-out that saw all 22 players take a spot-kick with Chelsea’s sub stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga blazing over the deciding kick to hand Liverpool the trophy.

Despite the win, Sunday day’s victory has only netted the Anfield side a slender financial boost.

While most cup finals usually see the winners walk away with millions in prize money, the Carabao Cup offers a significantly reduced boost to the winning club’s coffers.

The total pot for the entire tournament stands at just £200,000 – but that is only dished out to those four teams who make it to the semi-finals or further.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who both exited the competition at the semi-final stages, have each received £25,000 each for their share.

The runners-up at Wembley land themselves £50,000 while winners Liverpool will walk away with £100,000.

It is stark contrast to the FA Cup which offers prize money that increases round by round, with this season’s winners guaranteed a minimum of £3.4m in prize money.