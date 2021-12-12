Breaking: Prominent first class traditional ruler is dead

The 20th Soun Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, has passed on in the early hours of Sunday.

Oba Oyewunmi died at the age of 95 years.

Mr Toyin Ajamu, Private Secretary to Oba Oyewunmi confirmed that an official announcement would be made by the appropriate quarters soon.

Already, members of his family and others have started arriving the palace to mourn departure of the famous royal father

Oba Oyewunmi, born on May 27, 1926 to the Gbagun ruling house, ascended the throne in 1973 and reigned as Ajagungbade III for 48 years.

