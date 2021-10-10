Breaking: Aku Uka, prominent traditional ruler dies in Taraba

The Jukun Supreme Ruler, and the Chairman, Taraba state Council of Chiefs, His Royal Highness, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, popularly refered to as Aku Uka is dead.

Blueprint gathered that the Aku Uka died after a brief illness. He was aged 84.

A source confirmed that traditional rites for official announcement of the first class monarch’s demise has commenced.

Dr. Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi is the 27th and the incumbent Aku Uka (paramount ruler) of Kwararafa.

He is also the 13th monarch since the founding of the Wukari Federation, a Jukun tradition state in Middle Belt, Nigeria.

