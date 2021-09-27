Breaking: Property, monies lost as fire guts hotel in Imo

A popular hotel, Bangkok, located along Umuguma road, on the outskirts of Owerri, the Imo state capital, was on Monday afternoon gutted by fire.

Blueprint correspondent who ran to the scene of the accident on getting the information, gathered that the fire burnt the power house where the three generating sets were installed, thus wasting millions of Naira.

It was also gathered that the inferno was as a result of an electrical fault which was not detected on time.

Authorities are yet to comment on the latest development as at the time of filling this report.