Breaking: Queen Elizabeth II is dead

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen ‘died peacefully’ on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral and return to London on Friday.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday lunchtime that Her Majesty had been under medical supervision at Balmoral after her doctors had become “concerned” about her health.

All of the Queen’s children, as well as the Duke of Cambridge, travelled immediately to Balmoral. The Queen was last pictured formally appointing the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral on Tuesday, her final public duty. She postponed a virtual Privy Council meeting the following day after being advised by doctors to rest.

Queen Elizabeth II is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Her eldest son, Prince Charles, will now become King, while his eldest son, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, assumes the position of heir to the throne.

