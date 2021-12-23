Breaking: Queen Naomi part ways with Ooni of Ife

Wife of the Ooni of Ife, Queen Silekunola Naomi has announced her divorce from the Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

According to a post on her verified Instagram handle, Thursday, the queen announced the end to the three-year marriage with the monarch.

She said, “Today I announce the beginning of anew dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am amother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slaveto my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment,announce that I shall no longer be referred to aswife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but asthe Queen of the people and mother of my adorablePrince.”

