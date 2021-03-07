Breaking: Rangers, Super Eagles duo Aribo, Balogun’s club win 55th Scottish premiership title

Rangers have won their 55th Scottish top-flight title after Celtic’s 0-0 draw against Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday officially ended their bid for 10-in-a-row.

Super Eagles duo Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun are plying their trade with Rangers.

Celtic needed to take maximum points from their trip to Dundee United after Rangers’ 3-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday took them to the brink of securing their first Premiership title since 2011.

To compound matters for Celtic, a plane carrying a banner reading “Can you see us now?! #55titles”, presumably arranged by Rangers supporters, flew over the stadium just minutes into the match.

It means that Rangers’ first league outing as this season’s champions will be at Parkhead on March 21.

Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi scored against St Mirren as Rangers continued their unbeaten Premiership run against the only side to have managed to get the better of them at home and abroad this term, in a 3-2 League Cup win in December.

It will be Steven Gerrard’s first trophy as Rangers manager after taking over in Govan in the summer of 2018.

He and his players were met by thousands of Rangers supporters at Ibrox ahead of the game on Saturday as crowds gathered to let off flares and hang banners near the stadium, breaking lockdown restrictions.

Rangers will now travel to Czech Republic in midweek ahead of Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first-leg match against Slavia Prague.

The Scottish Football Association announced last week that Scottish Cup fixtures are set to resume this season, with Rangers hosting Cove Rangers and Celtic welcoming Arbroath or Falkirk to Celtic Park on April 3.