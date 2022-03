A Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Mr. Andrew Nice, has been remanded by a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for 30 days over his alleged involvement in the death of his passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

The court order came following an a four-count charge application by the Police on alleged murder, sexual assault, misconduct and interference with a corpse.

Mr. Nice, a prime suspect reportedly connived and killed a 22-year-old Bamise who boarded a BRT in Lagos state.

