Breaking: Real Madrid drag La Liga to Court

Real Madrid take legal action against La Liga for their agreement with the CVC fund, previously rejected by Serie A.

La Liga and the CVC fund reached an agreement that sees 10 per cent of the commercial rights of the Spanish League go to the fund, for a duration of 50 years.

This would bring €2.7bn into the League’s coffers, but Real Madrid don’t agree and are now on the attack.

Juventus patron Andrea Agnelli had warned his colleagues in Spain about the deal, considering it harmful, and now Los Blancos have announced they are taking legal actions against La Liga President Javier Tebas, the head of the CVC fund, Guijarro and the CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS Fund.

“The Board of Directors of Real Madrid, which met today at 11, unanimously decided to initiate legal actions, both civil and criminal, against the Preisdent of La Liga, Tebas, against the head of the CVC fund, Guijarro, and against the CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS Fund itself,” the club wrote.

“Likewise, the Board of Directors has resolved to take legal actions of any kind deemed appropriate to cancel any agreement adopted by the La Liga Assembly, which will be held on August 12, 2021, regarding the agreement with the CVC fund.”