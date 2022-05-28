Breaking: Real Madrid humble Liverpool, win 14th UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid have just beat Liverpool to win 2021/22 UEFA Champions League.

A lone strike by Vinicious Junior in the 59th minute sealed the victory for Real Madrid who now won Champions League a record 14 times.

For the second successive weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s men were denied a trophy in agonising fashion – a second-half sucker-punch from Vinicius Junior and a wonder show from Real keeper Thibaut Courtois robbing them of victory.

Liverpool’s fans had been pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed as kick-off was delayed by more than half an hour by shambolic organisation outside the Stade de France.

And just six days after Manchester City’s comeback against Aston Villa robbed them of the Premier League title, Liverpool were pipped again.

After chasing an unprecedented quadruple for so long, Liverpool end up with ‘just’ two domestic Cups – and both of those won on penalties after goalless draws.

But even here, they never ran of gas and they never ran out of conviction either.

