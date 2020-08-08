Breaking: Red alert as Coronavirus cases, deaths worsen in US, more casualties in UK

The number of coronavirus cases in the US has passed five million since the start of the pandemic, new data shows.

New Covid-19 cases have risen sharply, with Florida, California and Texas heavily hit in the past week.

More than 165,000 people have died from the deadly virus.

Elsewhere, frustrated authorities were forced to issue red alert warnings on south coast beaches as thousands ignored calls to stay away.

Huge crowds headed to the coast, with officials in Bournemouth warning that social distancing was impossible.

It happened as the UK’s Covid-19 death toll rose by 55 to 46,566.

The tragic figure was released after health authorities confirmed there had been 16 hospital deaths in 24 hours – 15 in England, one in Wales.

Doctors are also warning persistent hiccups could be a possible new symptom, with a report in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine describing the case of a man who tested positive after having hiccups for four days.