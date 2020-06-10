Breaking: Registrar confirms Godwin Obaseki graduated from UI

June 10, 2020 Bayo Agboola Breaking News, Education, Top Stories 0




Obaseki

The of (UI) on Wednesday confirmed that the Edo , Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, graduated from the country’s higher .

UI in a statement by the Registrar of the University, Mrs Olubunmi O Faluyi, stated that the Edo studied Classics at the premier university.

According to the statement, “Mr Obaseki gained admission to the University in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division,” it said.

The statement added, “records of his Admission and Graduation are intact in the archives of the University.”

Details loading…

You searched: , , , ,

Matched content



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*