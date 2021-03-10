Breaking: Repatriated Ibori’s loot belongs to Delta, Reps tell FG

March 10, 2021 Editor Breaking News, Business, Top Stories 0



Ibori

on Wednesday asked the federal government to return the £4.2million Ibori loot to Delta .

This was the resolution reached after a of urgent public importance which was sponsored by all the lawmakers from Delta .

The resolution is coming day after the United Kingdom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to return the sum of £4.2 million assets stolen by former Delta Governor, James Ibori to Nigeria.

The lawmakers insisted that the funds were stolen from Delta and as such should rightly be returned to the . They added that the funds are needed for the infrastructural development of the .

The lawmakers also said the total money is £6.2 million and not £4.2 million as is being reported.

The House also asked the Federal of to direct the Attorney General of , Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and give the House all particulars relating to the recovered money.

Details loading…

No tags for this post.

Sign Up Now

ePaper Subscription

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*