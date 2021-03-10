Breaking: Repatriated Ibori’s loot belongs to Delta, Reps tell FG

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the federal government to return the £4.2million Ibori loot to Delta state.

This was the resolution reached after a motion of urgent public importance which was sponsored by all the lawmakers from Delta state.

The resolution is coming day after the United Kingdom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to return the sum of £4.2 million assets stolen by former Delta State Governor, James Ibori to Nigeria.

The lawmakers insisted that the funds were stolen from Delta State and as such should rightly be returned to the state. They added that the funds are needed for the infrastructural development of the state.

The lawmakers also said the total money is £6.2 million and not £4.2 million as is being reported.

The House also asked the Federal Ministry of Finance to direct the Attorney General of Federation, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and give the House all particulars relating to the recovered money.

