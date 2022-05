Three-term House of Representatives member, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, on Tuesday beat former Senator Dino Melaye to secure the ticket of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to contest for Kogi west senatorial zone.

Yusuf representing Kabba/Bunu Ijumu federal constituency, polled 163 delegates votes to defeat Melaye with 99 in a rerun after Monday night contest tied at 88 apiece.

